William M. Cook Purchases 2,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after buying an additional 803,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 356,098 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after buying an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,799,000 after buying an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

