Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Major Shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc Buys 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc acquired 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,666,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,911. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sababa Holdings Free Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 580,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

FREE opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 518,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 125,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

