Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 1,839,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,222. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

