Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,938. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 327,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

