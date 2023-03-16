West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

USB stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

