West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

