WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Up 13.8% This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00006675 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $405.29 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00404519 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.85 or 0.27342831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,544,449 coins and its circulating supply is 244,661,646 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,515,648.7422307 with 244,633,446.76031435 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.64220443 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $14,490,419.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

