Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 3,520,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,401. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after buying an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 172,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

