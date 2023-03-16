Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:DEI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 3,520,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,401. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.