Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 1,323,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,175. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

