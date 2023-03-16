Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:A traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 313,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,710. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $142.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

