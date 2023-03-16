Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,928 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 64,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.89. 24,403,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,806,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.