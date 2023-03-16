Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.34. 135,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

