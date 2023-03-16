Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,885,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. 220,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

