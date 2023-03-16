WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,376 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $242.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

