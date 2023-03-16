Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

SAF-Holland Stock Down 5.6 %

ETR:SFQ opened at €10.86 ($11.68) on Monday. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of €12.52 ($13.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.99.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

