Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 855 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,120 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

