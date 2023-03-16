Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $18.54 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,458 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

