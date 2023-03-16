W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. 1,580,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,718. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

