W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

