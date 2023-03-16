VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.94 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $119.94 million and approximately $962,131.76 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,834,968,208,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,545,609,230,027 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

