Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $14.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VOR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

