Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $14.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of VOR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.