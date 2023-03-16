Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Increased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.72. 1,276,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,934. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $403.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average of $208.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

