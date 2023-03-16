Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.22. 1,559,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,385. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

