Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Acquires $105,760.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,336,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

