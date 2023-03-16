Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.03

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
