Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.01. The company had a trading volume of 622,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,978. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.59. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

