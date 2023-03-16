VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

