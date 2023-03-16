Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Shares Down 14.7%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 48,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 67,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance
About Verde Clean Fuels
CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.
