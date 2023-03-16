Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0220 (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.23 million and $50.93 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198588 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,294,981.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

