Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 278,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 694,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
