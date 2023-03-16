Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $44,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. 861,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,458. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.