Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $196.88. 1,401,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,960. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $269.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

