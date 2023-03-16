Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CGN Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.16. 1,203,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. The company has a market cap of $268.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

