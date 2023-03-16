Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.79 and a 200-day moving average of $358.80. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

