Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOO traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,644. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

