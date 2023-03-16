Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.58. 129,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

