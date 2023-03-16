Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,746. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.