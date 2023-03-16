Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $191.55

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.55 and traded as low as $185.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF shares last traded at $187.74, with a volume of 220,524 shares.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,806,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

