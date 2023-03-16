Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 10.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,192. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.