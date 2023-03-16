Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,627,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

