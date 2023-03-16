Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.45. 2,476,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

