VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $195.77 and a 1-year high of $336.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.45.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

