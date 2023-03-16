Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Buys 50,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,691.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE SONX remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,723. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.84.
SONX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
