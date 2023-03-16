Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi Buys 50,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 50,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,691.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sonendo Stock Performance

NYSE SONX remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,723. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Sonendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonendo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

