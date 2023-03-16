Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits Market Cap of $43.99 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00017604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $43.99 million and approximately $97,910.96 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00404322 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.69 or 0.27329514 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.