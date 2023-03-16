Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $593,228.03 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00407420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.03 or 0.27538913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.