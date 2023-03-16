Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLED. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $137.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

