United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,556,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,289. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

