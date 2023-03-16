United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Buys $1,064,750.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,560,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $61,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

