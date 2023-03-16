Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 81.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $21,358,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 233,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.42. 828,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.