Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Buy by Williams Trading

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

UAA stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

